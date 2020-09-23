West Palm Beach V.A. provides free gun locks for suicide prevention month

The V.A. Says that every year around 6,500 veterans die by suicide.
On Tuesday in West Palm Beach the V.A. provided free gun locks and other resources with a drive-thru event.
It was part of raising awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month.
Veterans pulled up with their cars and were given goodie bags filled with information regarding the Veterans Crisis Line, stress balls, bracelets, keychains, and gun locks.
Psychologist Dr. Breinne Schlenke with the West Palm Beach V.A. said, “We encourage everyone to call the Veterans Crisis Line and that number is 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 if you are a veteran. If a veteran calls the crisis line, they will get help immediately.”
This Thursday the V.A. is holding a free virtual mental health summit.
Get information at https://www.westpalmbeach.va.gov/.
