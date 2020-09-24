Attorney in lawsuit against School District of Palm Beach County to lead news conference

The attorney representing several school employees a class action lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach County is planning to lead a news conference on Thursday.
Barry Silver is scheduled to hold a virtual news conference at 4 p.m.
Six school district employees and the husband of a Palm Beach County teacher are suing the school district, demanding that all 179 brick-and-mortar schools in the county be closed "until competent, independent health officials say it is safe to do so."
During a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Glenn Kelley heard hours of testimony and arguments from both sides and said he'll make a decision on the request for a temporary emergency injunction at a later date.
"It is not the courts, with respect to safety and health, that should be making these decisions," Judge Kelley said. "It has to be left to and great deference given to the policymakers."
Silver said the issue is one of life and death.
"It is people with cancer, all types of health conditions, lots of them, and they are told to go back into this school," Silver told Judge Kelley. "We have discovered, since the reopening, yesterday, that there are many, many problems. It's not working the way they anticipated."
According to School District of Palm Beach County, many safety changes are now in place at brick-and-mortar schools including mandatory face masks for all children and staff members on school buses and campuses, spaced out desks in classrooms, social distancing markers on the floors, one-way hallways, one-sided cafeteria tables, improved air filters, and more frequent sanitation.
At Wednesday's hearing, an attorney for the school district said he disagrees with Silver's argument that this is a life and death case.
"What's at stake here is the loss of employment," said Sean Fahey. "What's at stake here is a decision by these teachers to choose to refuse to comply with a directive of their employers."
The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 18, just days before Palm Beach County students returned to in-classroom instruction on Monday.
