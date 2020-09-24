Calls for change after police not charged in Breonna Taylor's death

Protests are being held across the country following Wednesday's announcement that no officer was charged in the killing of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.
David Rae, the co-founder of The Time is Now Florida, said Thursday he was disappointed to learn only one out of the three officers involved in the shooting was charged with wanton endangerment.
Rae formed the grassroots group following the killing of George Floyd in May by officers in Minnesota.
Since then, the group has organized several protests focusing on policy and registering voters.
Rae said the grand jury's decision motivated him to fight for policies that could prevent this from happening.
"There's an anger and a numbness at the same time. The laws and morality do not seem to be balanced, so there is a sense of a lack of justice," Rae said.
He said his group will attend Thursday's West Palm Beach city commission meeting.
Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force since Taylor's boyfriend fire shots at them during the night raid.
Scripps Only Content 2020