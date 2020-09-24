Gas line explosion shuts down Florida Turnpike near Lake Worth Road

The Florida Highway Patrol says all north and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike will be closed at Lake Worth Road for several more hours on Thursday because of a gas line explosion.
Dramatic video from a WPTV viewer showed the line suddenly exploding next to the highway just before 10 a.m., sending a cloud of thick smoke into the sky.
VIDEO OF EXPLOSION:
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue called the emergency a "main gas line failure," adding that the cause of the explosion is unknown.
"Unfortunately, the gas pipeline affected the integrity of the bridge on the northbound side on the overpass of Lake Worth Road," said Lt. Yanko Reyes with the Florida Highway Patrol. "We have engineers at this moment assessing the scene just to make sure everything is safe for reopening."
UPDATE FROM FHP:
Lt. Reyes said "hopefully" some of the lanes on the Turnpike can reopen later on Thursday.
"We're hoping that within the next few hours we can at least open up the inside lanes for traffic to resume," Lt. Reyes said. "But that specific area is gonna be closed either until later on tonight or at least one or two more days."
Residents within a half-mile of the explosion had to shelter in place inside their homes for hours on Thursday, but that order was lifted around 12 p.m.
Nearby Discovery Key Elementary School has been evacuated and all students and staff members have been bused to Polo Park Middle School in Wellington.
According to FHP, Lake Worth Road is closed between Jog Road and U.S. 441.
"Many drivers were scared because they felt the ground shaking, a loud boom," said Lt. Reyes. "It is extremely amazing no one was injured."
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed smoke spewing from the broken gas line that runs parallel to the highway, chunks of cement and concrete ripped out of a wall next to Turnpike, and debris and dirt scattered all over the road.
WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO:
Video from a WPTV viewer showed brown-colored smoke shooting into the sky just feet from the highway.
VIDEO FROM SCENE:
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Department of Transportation have all responded to the scene.
The emergency is causing significant delays in the north and southbound lanes of the Turnpike, which are all shut down. Traffic is backed up for several miles.
Drivers heading northbound are advised to exit at Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, and drivers heading southbound are encouraged to Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach to avoid the delays.
Scripps Only Content 2020