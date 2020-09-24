Gas line explosion shuts down all north and southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike near Lake Worth Road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A powerful gas line explosion has shut down all north and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Lake Worth Road on Thursday.
New video from a WFLX viewer showed the line suddenly exploding next to the highway just before 10 a.m., shooting thick smoke into the sky.
VIDEO OF EXPLOSION::
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said residents within a half-mile of the explosion must shelter in place inside their homes until further notice, calling it a “main gas line failure.”
Lake Worth Road is closed at the Turnpike both east and westbound.
Exclusive video from Chopper 5 showed smoke spewing from the broken gas line that runs parallel to the highway, chunks of cement and concrete ripped out of a wall next to Turnpike, and debris and dirt scattered all over the road.
WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO:
Video from a WFLX viewer showed brown-colored smoke shooting into the sky just feet from the highway.
VIDEO FROM SCENE:
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Transportation have all responded to the scene.
The emergency is causing significant delays in the north and southbound lanes of the Turnpike, which are all shut down. Traffic is backed up for several miles.
It's unclear what caused the explosion, and how long the Turnpike will be closed.
Drivers heading northbound are advised to exit at Boynton Beach Boulevard, and drivers heading southbound are encouraged to Okeechobee Boulevard to avoid the delays.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
