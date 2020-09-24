LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable with health officials

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a virtual roundtable with public health officials Thursday morning.
The event began at about 11:15 a.m.
The governor is joined by three health officials:
- Stanford University Professor of Medicine Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya
- Harvard University Medical School Professor of Medicine Dr. Martin Kulldorff
- Stanford University Professor of Structural Biology Michael Levitt
Bhattacharya said he believes the mortality rate of the coronavirus is actually lower than the experts have estimated.
He said he believes as many as 70 million people may have contracted the coronavirus in the United States, many who don't even know they have had it.
Current statistics from the Centers for Disease Control estimate around 7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.
Bhattacharya, Kulldorff and Levin said they believe lockdowns are no longer an effective way to control the virus and only detrimental to society as a whole.
The doctors on the panel took the point of view that widescale closures should no longer take place and isolation of the vulnerable is a more effective way to combat the virus.
Kulldorff said he did not believe that schools were a large vector for transmissions for the virus, but children with symptoms should be sent home.
