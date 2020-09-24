LIVE: Ruptured gas line shuts down Florida Turnpike near Lake Worth Road

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
A ruptured gas line has shut down all north and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike and Lake Worth Road on Thursday morning.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed smoke spewing from the gas line on the side of the highway.
WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO:
There were reports of an explosion in the area.
The gas line is clearly broken, and there is debris scattered all over the Turnpike.
The Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have both responded to the scene.
WPTV is working to confirm more details, but the smoke is causing significant delays in the north and southbound lanes of the Turnpike.
Traffic is backed up for several miles.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2020