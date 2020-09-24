Missing Delray Beach woman located; police capture emotional reunion with family

Fort Lauderdale police located an elderly Delray Beach woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.
Barbara Lederberg, 80, was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. leaving her Delray Beach home in her teal, with black convertible top, 2004 Ford Thunderbird.
Lederberg, who has early symptoms of dementia, was reported missing after not arriving at her relative's home in Boca Raton.
She was located Thursday morning in the Fort Lauderdale area and reunited with her family. Officers captured the emotional reunion.
Anyone with information that could help with this search is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800
Scripps Only Content 2020