Palm Beach County restaurant restrictions on operating hours lifted starting Friday

Palm Beach County Commissioners modified the timeline to reopen venues earlier than contemplated after revising Phase Two plan during a meeting Thursday.
The revised plan was drafted based on direction provided at the September 15 meeting of the Board and with input provided by the Executive Policy Group earlier this week. At today’s meeting, the Board directed staff to modify the timeline to re-open venues earlier than previously contemplated,
Starting Friday, Sept 25, all restrictions related to operating hours of establishments will be lifted.
Effective Sept. 28, auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, concert houses and playhouses will be able to be open at 50% capacity, other guidelines will be issued accordingly.
Adult entertainment/Strip clubs will be able to resume entertainment activities with certain restrictions.
Effective Oct. 5, bars, hookah, cigars, and other smoking bars will be able to re-open at 50% capacity with other guidelines to be issued accordingly.
The opening of nightclubs will require the authorization of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Local emergency orders implementing these changes will be forthcoming.
