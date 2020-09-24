Palm Beach County students test positive for COVID-19

The School District of Palm Beach County has recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 among students.
According to the latest numbers on the school district's online dashboard on Thursday, students at Citrus Cove Elementary School in Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, 12 employees throughout the school district have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
WPTV contacted the School District of Palm Beach County to see if any additional students or staff members have been quarantined because of the cases among the two children, but we have not heard back yet.
The district's online dashboard launched on Monday and tracks COVID-19 cases among students and employees starting from Sept. 16, which is the date that ESE (Exceptional Student Education) students returned to in-classroom instruction.
