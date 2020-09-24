Sex charges dropped against Pats owner Robert Kraft

Palm Beach County court documents show the state attorney's office has dropped two counts of soliciting sex against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in connection with a Jupiter sex sting.
The incident occurred at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter in 2019.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. regarding the case.
The spa case led to the arrests of several men and women, including charges against Kraft.
Earlier this week, the Florida Attorney General's office announced that it won't appeal a court decision blocking video that allegedly showed Kraft paying for sex at the massage parlor.
A Florida appeals court ruled in August that police violated Kraft's rights and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.
Kraft's attorneys want the video destroyed.
Jupiter police said Kraft made two visits to the spa in January 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
