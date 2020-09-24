State's new coronavirus deaths spike to 202, highest in 13 days; cases up 2,590

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent in record daily numbers. The United Kingdom reported 37 additional deaths for 41,862 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 6,178 cases, beating the record of 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 20 deaths. No. 8 France announced 43 deaths, as well as 13,072 cases four days after record 13,498. Spain also reported a record number of cases, 11,289, and 130 deaths for ninth place, just 425 behind France.