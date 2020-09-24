Teacher involved in lawsuit against school district to lead news conference

A teacher who's part of a class action lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach County says he'll lead a news conference on Thursday.
Steven Silberberg is a mathematics coach at Glades Central High School in Belle Glade.
Silberberg said he and other educators will take part in a virtual news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Six school district employees and the husband of a Palm Beach County teacher are suing the school district, demanding that all 179 brick-and-mortar schools in the county be closed "until competent, independent health officials say it is safe to do so."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
During a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Glenn Kelley heard hours of testimony and arguments from both sides and said he'll make a decision on the request for a temporary emergency injunction at a later date.
"It is not the courts, with respect to safety and health, that should be making these decisions," Judge Kelley said. "It has to be left to and great deference given to the policymakers."
Silberberg testified at Wednesday's court hearing that he's not in good health and his application for remote work was approved by the school district's human resources department. However, his principal at Glades Central High School said there were no remote positions for him to move into.
"She informed both me and the entire staff that there were no remote positions available," Silberberg said. "It was, as you say, a blanket rejection of everybody."
According to School District of Palm Beach County, many safety changes are now in place at brick-and-mortar schools including mandatory face masks for all children and staff members on school buses and campuses, spaced out desks in classrooms, social distancing markers on the floors, one-way hallways, one-sided cafeteria tables, improved air filters, and more frequent sanitation.
At Wednesday's hearing, an attorney for the school district said this is not a life and death case.
"What's at stake here is the loss of employment," said Sean Fahey. "What's at stake here is a decision by these teachers to choose to refuse to comply with a directive of their employers."
The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 18, just days before Palm Beach County students returned to in-classroom instruction on Monday.
Scripps Only Content 2020