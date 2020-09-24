Turnpike southbound reopens after gas line explosion near Lake Worth Rd.

We experienced a release this morning from our 18 inch natural gas line that runs along the Florida Turnpike. This section of the pipeline was immediately shut in to isolate the incident area and safely stop the flow of gas. The gas being released from the isolated section was completely blown down in approximately 30 minutes. There were no injuries, however, a small number people were evacuated from the commercial buildings on each side of the turnpike as a precautionary measure. They were allowed to return a short time later. There will be no interruptions to customer deliveries as the flow of natural gas was diverted to another pipeline in the system. The cause of the release is not known at this time, however there will be a thorough investigation into the matter.