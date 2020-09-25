All businesses, including bars, can open in Palm Beach Co.

WATCH LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:
Palm Beach County will move to Phase 3 on Friday, allowing bars, adult entertainment, comedy clubs, playhouses, bingo parlors and auditoriums, to open.
The announcement was made at a news conference held by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the state will move to Phase Three, which moved up the county's timeline to open bars and other establishments. The state of Florida is no longer regulating businesses related to COVID-19 restrictions.
"There will not be any business that is not allowed to be open in Palm Beach County as of today," Kerner said. "Every business will have the right to operate starting today."
Kerner said the county's positivity rate is at 2.92.
The county announced Thursday that bars, as well as hookah, cigar, and other smoking lounges would reopen at 50 percent capacity starting on Oct. 5.
However, Kerner said the announcement by DeSantis on Friday moved up the county's timeline.
"We still retain the authority here locally to regulate between one and 100 percent of capacity for bars, nightclubs, adult entertainment establishments," Kerner said.
All restrictions on the operating hours of businesses in Palm Beach County have been lifted as of Friday.
However, restaurants, bars and nightclubs must operate at 50 percent capacity.
