All students in 4th-9th grades transition to remote learning until Tuesday

Palm Beach Academy's Upper Campus is closed until Tuesday and all students switched to remote learning after someone tested positive for COVID19, the private school said in a statement to WPTV Friday.
The campus, which has around 225 students and is the town of Palm Beach, includes fourth through ninth grades. The Lower Campus, which also has about 225 students, is for kindergarten through third grades in West Palm Beach and isn't affected.
“On Sunday, September 20, we learned that a member of the Palm Beach Day Academy (PBDA) academic community tested positive for COVID-19,” the school said in a statement. “In accordance with PBDA's Safety Plan -- and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students and faculty -- we initiated an effective transition to our Distance Learning program for all Upper Campus students. PBDA's Lower Campus was unaffected.”
Fanning Hearon, head of the school, told WPTV that 35 percent of the students were already participating in classes from home through its distance learning platform. They had a choice of in-person classes and remote learning.
“As an independent school, we are fortunate to have the flexibility to modify our program and make proactive decisions that are always in the best interest of our students and faculty,” the statement read. “Upper Campus students and faculty will return to campus on Tuesday, September 29."
Palm Beach Day Academy was established in 1921 with separate schools for boys and girls but merged into one school in 1930.
The Upper Campus is now located on 241 Seaview Ave.
