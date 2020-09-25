City of Port St. Lucie opens COVID-19 grant application for residential home repair

“Having provided critical home repairs for 69 homeowners in need of assistance over the past two years, we are grateful to provide additional critical repairs, through the CARES program, for eligible Port St. Lucie homeowners affected by the pandemic,” said Bob Calhoun, executive director, St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity. “Partnering with the City of Port St. Lucie, we have opened our resources and hearts to help strengthen homes in this time of great need.”