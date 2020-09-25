City of Port St. Lucie opens COVID-19 grant application for residential home repair

The City of Port St. Lucie has opened applications for its COVID-19 Emergency Repair Grant Program.
The program, which will be administered in partnership with St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity, may provide up to 10,000 in home repair assistance to qualifying Port St. Lucie residents who have suffered hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're proud to partner with St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity to provide relief to Port St. Lucie residents during this difficult time,” said City Manager Russ Blackburn. “We hope that these small-dollar awards can help our community build resilience and preserve homeownership.”
Approximately 20 to 35 grants will be available depending on the types of repairs, from a total of $270,00 in money received through the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) administered by the Florida Housing Coalition.
“Having provided critical home repairs for 69 homeowners in need of assistance over the past two years, we are grateful to provide additional critical repairs, through the CARES program, for eligible Port St. Lucie homeowners affected by the pandemic,” said Bob Calhoun, executive director, St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity. “Partnering with the City of Port St. Lucie, we have opened our resources and hearts to help strengthen homes in this time of great need.”
Applications are being accepted until funding has been exhausted and will be processed on a first-come, first-ready basis.
Here are the eligible grant improvements:
· Roofing
· Windows and doors
· Heating and cooling
· Electrical
· Plumbing
· Kitchens
· Bathrooms
· Flooring
· Foundation and structural repairs
Port St. Lucie residents will be asked to demonstrate a negative impact on their financial income and qualify based on the requirements outlined in the program guide.
To learn more and apply, click here.
For additional information or support, contact St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity by calling 772-464-1117, ext. 104, or by emailing application@StLucieHabitat.org.
The closing of the program will be announced online at www.StLucieHabitat.org [r20.rs6.net] and www.cityofpsl.com [r20.rs6.net].
Scripps Only Content 2020