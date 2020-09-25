Contact 5 digs deeper into what caused gas line explosion

"We experienced a release yesterday on our 18 inch natural gas transmission line that runs along the Florida Turnpike. This section of the pipeline was immediately shut in to isolate the incident area and safely stop the flow of gas. The gas was completely blown down in approximately 30 minutes. There were no injuries or interruptions to customer deliveries as the flow of natural gas was diverted to another pipeline in the system. The cause of the release is not known at this time, however there will be a thorough investigation into the matter."