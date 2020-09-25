Florida enters Phase Three of reopening plan

Restaurants across Florida can operate at full capacity effective immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.
Speaking at The Birchwood, a boutique inn in St. Petersburg, the governor announced he's moving Florida into Phase Three of the state's reopening plan.
That means restaurants can operate at a minimum of 50% capacity, or go all the way to full capacity indoors and outdoors, and they cannot be immediately restricted by local governments.
"The order that I'm signing today will guarantee restaurants operate, will not allow closures," DeSantis said. "There will not be limitations from the state of Florida."
The governor added that if a local government wants to restrict restaurants to operating between 50% and 100% capacity, they must provide justification to the state.
"This is a very difficult industry to succeed in," DeSantis said.
It's not immediately clear if Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties will be excluded from Phase Three initially, as they were with Phase One and Two because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in South Florida.
Currently, Palm Beach County is under an incremental Phase Two, meaning restaurants can operate at 50% indoors and full capacity outdoors.
On Thursday, DeSantis said he wants to prohibit local governments from closing restaurants and bars, which many municipalities did earlier this year to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We may need to provide some level of assurances for people against some of the local restrictions that we're seeing," DeSantis said during a health care event in Tallahassee.
DeSantis said he wants to eliminate any uncertainty that restaurants could be shut down if there's another surge of COVID-19 cases, as people are now becoming more comfortable with dining out.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 695,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13,915 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
WPTV and The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
