Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in St. Petersburg at 12 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Florida's west coast on Friday.
The governor is scheduled to speak at The Birchwood, a boutique inn in St. Petersburg, at 12 p.m.
No other details about the new conference have been released.
On Thursday, DeSantis said he wants to prohibit local governments from closing restaurants and bars, which many municipalities did earlier this year to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We may need to provide some level of assurances for people against some of the local restrictions that we're seeing," DeSantis said during a health care event in Tallahassee.
DeSantis said he wants to eliminate any uncertainty that restaurants could be shut down if there's another surge of COVID-19 cases, as people are now becoming more comfortable with dining out.
WPTV and The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
