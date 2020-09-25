5 most memorable Florida State wins versus Miami

The Seminoles made amends for their 31-0 flop a season prior, soundly defeating second-ranked Miami 24-10 to snap a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. On paper, Miami was the better team. The Hurricanes had won 13 consecutive games dating to the 1988 season and entered the game as the nation's top-ranked total defense. But that didn't seem to bother the Seminoles, who scored the first touchdown of the game in less than a minute. On the first play from scrimmage, FSU All-American safety-turned-cornerback LeRoy Butler intercepted Miami quarterback Gino Torretta -- subbing for an injured Craig Erickson -- to give the Seminoles possession of the football on the Hurricanes' side of the field. Then on FSU's first play, running back Dexter Carter sprinted down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. Torretta connected with wide receiver Randal Hill for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game midway through the first quarter, but that was as close as the Hurricanes came to catching FSU. After Edgar Bennett scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give FSU a 14-7 lead, Miami kicker Carlos Huerta cut the score to within four on a 44-yard field goal. The Seminoles never trailed, leading 14-10 at halftime and holding the Hurricanes scoreless through the final three quarters. FSU's defense dominated, forcing six Miami turnovers, including four picks by Torretta, and stifling the Hurricanes with a critical third-quarter goal-line stand. Miami had first-and-goal at the FSU 2-yard line when fullback Shannon Crowley fumbled on third down and FSU linebacker Kirk Carruthers recovered. The Seminoles then marched 99 yards down the field, capping the drive on a 1-yard touchdown run by Amp Lee for a 21-10 lead. A 41-yard field goal by Richie Andrews in the fourth quarter provided some insurance for the Seminoles, who tallied 220 rushing yards. One of the most defining moments of the rivalry occurred in this game when Carter, who led the team in rushing with 142 yards on 21 carries, placed a penalty flag on Miami linebacker Bernard Clark's head after Clark was called for clipping. The game was the lone blemish on Miami's path to the national championship.