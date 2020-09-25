Palm Beach County bars can reopen on Oct. 5

Bars throughout Palm Beach County can reopen just weeks from now.
On Thursday, the county announced that bars, as well as hookah, cigar, and other smoking lounges will be able to reopen at 50% capacity starting on Oct. 5.
Auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, concert houses, and playhouses will be able to be open at 50% capacity on Sept. 28, and adult entertainment and strip clubs will be able to reopen on that date with certain restrictions.
Nightclubs will require the authorization of Gov. Ron DeSantis before they're allowed to reopen.
In addition, all restrictions on the operating hours of businesses in Palm Beach County have been lifted as of Friday.
Mayor Dave Kerner was supposed to hold a joint news conference with Halsey Beshears, the secretary of Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, at 1 p.m. on Friday.
However, around 12 p.m., a county spokesperson said the meeting has been canceled.
Scripps Only Content 2020