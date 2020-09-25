Palm Beach County can open bars, all other businesses, Friday

WATCH LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:
Palm Beach County will move to Phase 3 on Friday, allowing bars, adult entertainment, comedy clubs, playhouses and auditoriums, to open.
The announcement was made at a news conference held by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the state will move to Phase Three, which moved up the county's timeline to open bars and other establishments.
The county announced Thursday that bars, as well as hookah, cigar, and other smoking lounges would reopen at 50 percent capacity starting on Oct. 5.
However, Kerner said the announcement by DeSantis on Friday moved up the county's timeline.
All restrictions on the operating hours of businesses in Palm Beach County have been lifted as of Friday.
However, restaurants must still operate at 50 percent capacity.
