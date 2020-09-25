Palm Beach County holding school bus driver job fair Oct. 1

Be a part of the mighty yellow fleet of school buses for Palm Beach County! Bus drivers are an essential and important part of our education system, and the school district is looking to hire.
The school district will hold a transportation job fair Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Central Transportation Building at 3376 Summit Blvd.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to School
Benefits include:
- Full-time employment with a starting hourly wage of $14.42 an hour
- Scheduled time off, including Thanksgiving, winter break, spring break, summer and other holidays
- Sick leave accrual
- Florida Retirement System plans
- Medical, dental, vision and life insurance
- Paid training to become a licensed school bus driver
Click here to apply online or call (561)-242-6515.
Scripps Only Content 2020