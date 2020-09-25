Palm Beach County leaders to discuss reopening bars

Palm Beach County leaders on Friday will discuss their decision to reopen bars next month.
Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by Halsey Beshears, the secretary of Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, at a news conference at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, the county announced that bars, as well as hookah, cigar, and other smoking lounges will be able to reopen at 50% capacity starting on Oct. 5.
Auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, concert houses, and playhouses will be able to be open at 50% capacity on Sept. 28, and adult entertainment and strip clubs will be able to resume entertainment activities on that date with certain restrictions.
Nightclubs will require the authorization of Gov. Ron DeSantis before they're allowed to reopen.
In addition, all restrictions on the operating hours of businesses in Palm Beach County have been lifted as of Friday.
Scripps Only Content 2020