President Trump holds campaign event in Miami-Dade County

President Trump is in South Florida on Friday to court Hispanic voters as most polls show him in a tight race for Florida with Joe Biden ahead of November's election.
Trump held a roundtable discussion in Doral for about an hour.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
The president flew to South Florida last night after holding a rally in Jacksonville.
Trump took shots at Biden and the Democratic party for about 15 minutes before listening to Florida Hispanic business owners for the rest of event.
For the first time in 2020, Trump has a slight lead in Florida, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
