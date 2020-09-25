School District of Palm Beach County hiring substitute teachers

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Friday that it's hiring substitute teachers.
The district said the hiring requirements are:
- Thirty (30) earned college credits/hours
- Completion of the How to Become a Better Substitute Teacher Workshop (exemptions* apply)
- Completion of hiring process and hiring documents
If within the past five (5) years:
- You have been an SDPBC substitute teacher, or
- You held a valid substitute certificate from another county, or
- You have been a student-teacher (or are entering your student teaching), or
- You have been an active, certified classroom teacher, or
- You retired from a K-12 classroom teaching position.
For more information and to apply, click here.
