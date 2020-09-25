School District of Palm Beach County hiring substitute teachers

September 25, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 9:50 PM

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Friday that it's hiring substitute teachers.

The district said the hiring requirements are:

  • Thirty (30) earned college credits/hours

If within the past five (5) years:

  • You have been an SDPBC substitute teacher, or
  • You held a valid substitute certificate from another county, or
  • You have been a student-teacher (or are entering your student teaching), or
  • You have been an active, certified classroom teacher, or
  • You retired from a K-12 classroom teaching position.

For more information and to apply, click here.

