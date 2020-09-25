State's new coronavirus deaths drop to 120; toll passes 14,000 including nonresidents; cases up 2,847

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent in record daily numbers. The United Kingdom reported 40 additional deaths for 41,902 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 6,634 cases, beating the mark of 6,178 one day before and previously 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 23 deaths. No. 8 France announced 52 deaths, as well as a record 16,096 cases, beating last week's mark of 13,498. Spain reported 84 deaths and is in ninth place, just 393 behind France and 10,653 cases, behind a record one day earlier of 11,289.