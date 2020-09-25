Teen hit while roller skating receives birthday surprise

Friday is a special day for a Fort Pierce teenager recovering from injuries she sustained after being hit by a hit-and-run driver while roller skating last month.
Jayda Murphy turned 16-years-old and received a special birthday surprise from the police.
Jayda was greeted by Mayor Linda Hudson, Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and a convoy of patrol cars.
Fort Pierce police surprised her with a patrol car parade, a gift card and a birthday cake with her name on it.
The teen was hit while roller skating near her grandmother's house Aug. 29.
She was airlifted to Palm Beach Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach with a traumatic brain injury and internal injuries. Jayda was released from the hospital on Sept. 15.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit her is a pickup truck, possibly dark-colored, with front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the truck or driver should call police at 772-302-4764 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).
Scripps Only Content 2020