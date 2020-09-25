Treasure Coast business reacts to governor's Phase Three plan

Treasure Coast businesses are reacting to the lifting of capacity restrictions made by Governor DeSantis Friday.
"This is great for all of Downtown Ft. Pierce," said Mark Nielson, General Manager at 2nd Street Bistro. "All of Ft. Pierce in general, not just us."
Nielson said returning to full capacity is a step towards normalcy, something he said the downtown area needs.
"I'm glad to see us going back to 100%," said Nielson. "I hope that the country keeps going in this direction."
However, not every customer is ready to once again belly up to the bar.
"I still prefer sitting outside," said Tammy Siegle, Fort Pierce resident.
Siegle said she wishes capacity would have jumped up to 75% instead of full capacity.
"There's so many precautions we need to still be taking," said Siegle.
Nielson said moving forward, safety will remain the top concern.
"Not only my employees but the guests as well," said Nielson. "We've got to make the guests feel safe or they're not going to come back."
Inside, condiments have been taken off the tables.
Nielson said 2nd Street Bistro has been following CDC guidelines all along.
"Every time anything is used, it gets wiped down," said Nielson. "We have the sneeze guards. Half the tables are out of the dining room right now so that there is six feet in between each one.
Governor DeSantis said Friday that he wants to eliminate any uncertainty that restaurants could close again if COVID-19 cases spike.
