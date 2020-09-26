Officials encourage mail-in-voters to cast their ballots early

Members with "Biden for President Florida" along with Democratic leaders Congresswoman Lois Frankel, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard met on Saturday at City Hall in West Palm Beach to encourage voters across the state to cast their vote-by-mail ballots early and to make sure the envelopes on the back are signed to ensure that every vote is counted.
Nearly 5 million Florida voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming election.
For a list of voting and mail-in locations, visit https://iwillvote.com/.
