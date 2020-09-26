Police investigate shooting at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in West Palm Beach.
At 4:33 p.m. at the intersection of N. Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., 2 vehicles stopped in traffic and began firing shots at each other.
2 men suffered non-life threatening injuries. One transported himself to a local hospital and the other was transported by West Palm Beach Fire Department.
No bystanders were injured.
Investigators believe this incident stems from an ongoing feud between the parties involved.
Investigators are gathering evidence from the scene and speaking to potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
