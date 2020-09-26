Pro-Trump "Patriot Ride 2020" caravan rides from Jupiter Farms to Hobe Sound

A pro-Trump caravan was held in Palm Beach County on Saturday.
Called "Patriot Ride 2020", the caravan included hundreds of decorated motorcycles, trucks, and cars and drove from Jupiter Farms to Broward Motorsports in Hobe Sound to show support for President Donald Trump and to also show support for first responders and veterans.
Supporter Gigi Bowman said, “We just want everybody to know that we support our President and we do it in a positive way a peaceful way.”
Organizer Mindy Weiss said, “This COVID has really put a damper on the country. So for us to be able to provide an event that people can go out and see one another. We haven’t seen each other in six months so it’s been beautiful turnout beautiful support.”
The caravan also accepted donations for food for hospitality workers.
