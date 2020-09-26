State's coronavirus death toll of residents passes 14,000 with rise of 107

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 34 additional deaths for 41,936 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 6,874 cases, beating marks the previous two days and 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 20 deaths. No. 8 France announced 150 deaths, as well as 15,797 cases one day after a record 16,096. Spain reported 114 deaths and is in ninth place, just 429 behind France, and 4,122 cases.