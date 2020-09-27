Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens observing Yom Kippur safely

Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens is observing Yom Kippur while offering multiple ways to participate safely.
Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism and begins at sundown on Sunday night.
Synagogues around the world and here locally are finding new ways to reach out to the faithful.
Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens plans on holding services a little differently this year with COVID-19 safety precautions.
Their synagogue will feature socially distant seating both indoors and outdoors.
Rabbi Dovid Vigler says they are also offering other ways to participate in the ceremonies safely.
“To celebrate the Yom Kippur holiday on one of the levels. Whether they want to be completely at home, whether they want to be at a brief outdoor service or whether they are able to come in for an indoor traditional service,” he said.
Yom Kippur lasts through sundown on Monday.
For more information visit https://www.jewishgardens.com/.
Scripps Only Content 2020