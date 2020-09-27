Miami moves into top 10 after dominating win vs. FSU

The Miami Hurricanes are a top 10 team again.
No. 8 Miami (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved up four spots in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday, one day after the Hurricanes routed Florida State 52-10 -- the largest margin of victory in the history of the series.
The Hurricanes haven't been ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll since September 2018, when they began the season ranked eighth in the country.
Miami, which is off to its best start since winning the first 10 games of the 2017 season, is one of three Florida teams ranked among the top 11.
No. 3 Florida moved up two spots after the Gators (1-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Mississippi 51-35 in their season opener, spoiling former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin's debut.
No. 11 Central Florida (2-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) also moved up two spots after beating East Carolina 51-28 in its conference opener.
Miami fans will soon learn whether the Hurricanes are, in fact, "back" when they travel to top-ranked Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) on Oct. 10.
