Organizations led by teens reach out to the community on Sunday

Two organizations led by teenagers are helping Belle Glade residents when it comes to the U.S. Census and staying safe during the pandemic.
The organization "Stand Up, Be Counted", which is founded by two Belle Glade Central High School students, went into Palm Beach County communities on Sunday to encourage people to fill out the census and to encourage voter registration.
The organization "Hello Hygenics", which is a Spanish River High School student organization also took part.
The organization focuses on fighting homelessness and poverty. It addresses the limited access to basic hygiene needs such as dental care, skincare and feminine products.
