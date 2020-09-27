State's coronavirus death toll of residents passes 14,000 with rise of 107

Florida's newly reported coronavirus deaths increased by triple digits for the fourth day in a row, 107, and total residents' fatalities passed 14,000, including the fifth pre-teen, a 12-year-old girl from Duval County, as cases rose by 2,795, just 52 lower than the previous day. Also, the state's first-time positivity rate remained under 5 percent for the third day in a row but Palm Beach County increased above 3 percent, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday.
The state's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 4.15 after 4.25 the day before, a two-week low of 3.85 Sept. 13 with every day over 14 days under 6 percent. Palm Beach County's rate increased from 2.89 percent, the lowest since May 18, to 3.20 and a high of 6.79 four days ago, the only time it was above 5 percent over 14 days.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests increased to 5.47 percent on 72,903 tests reported by labs to the state Friday from 5.38 on 72,070. The two-week low was 5.16 percent on Sept. 13 and the high was 7.54 four days ago. The record test total was 142,964 July 11. In Palm Beach County there were 162 positive tests reported to the state on 5,059 total tested.
For the past three days deaths have declined with 202 reported Wednesday, 177 Thursday and 120 Friday. On Tuesday there were 99 after low data from the weekend: 9 Sunday and then 21 on Monday. Last Saturday, the deaths climbed by 62.
The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 204 days, the death toll has climbed to 14,022 among residents, with an average of 69 per day, and 14,190 including 168 nonresidents, which didn't change.
Nine days ago, the death toll passed 13,000 to 13,086. It took eight days to pass 12,000 at 12,115 on Sept.9.
It took 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than two months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 5 to 1,342, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after 7 the day before. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie remained at 275, Martin stayed at 142, Indian River rose by 1 to 116. Okeechobee went up by 1 to 26 with its first two deaths on July 25.
Broward increased by 15 and Miami-Dade by 29.
In South Florida, there were 51 of the 107 deaths, which is 49.5 percent, for a total of 6,511 at 46.4 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases in Florida are much lower than three months ago.
On Friday they rose by 2,847, Thursday's 2,541, Wednesday's was 2,590, Tuesday's was 2,470 and Monday cases by 1,685, which was the lowest since 1,371 on June 10. Then, on June 15 they hit 1,758. Last Saturday's rise was 3,573, the last time they were more than 3,000.
The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 160 after 157 the day before and a low of 100 two weeks ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 240 compared with 171 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,108 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 29 less than the day before.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 121 deaths Saturday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 15,485. California reported a U.S.-high 134 new deaths and is in third place overall with 15,532, just 47 ahead of Texas.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 101 on Aug. 28.
In a state report Saturday, 109 deaths were added from the last day's report and 2 removed after determining they weren't related to COVID-19.
Deaths rose by 735 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 105) for 5.2 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 65 for 5.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.6 percent with the world at 3.9 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,231, which is 176 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,379 with a rise of 60 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 12 deaths in one week compared with Martin by 10, Indian River by 7 and Okeechobee by 3.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 23 states, including Iowa's 1,312 after adding 4 Saturday.
Pinellas increased by 2 to 744 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 3 to 628 in fifth place. Polk rose by 3 to 529 in sixth and Lee decreased by 1 to 465.
On Saturday, the state identified 5 deaths in Palm Beach County: 4 women (63, 64, 75, 85) and a 92-year-old man. Indian River's newly reported death was an 86-year-man and Okeechobee's was a 64-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 698,682, third in the nation. The average over 209 days is 3,343 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 17,449, which averages 2,493 per day, at 2.6 percent.
Cases passed 600,000 Aug. 23 and 500,000 on Aug. 5.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 798,237 with the addition of a U.S.-high 4,197 Saturday. Texas had 3,283 and is second overall with 733,438. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 454,760 with 1,005 more, the first time there were four digits since June 6 with 1,108.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199. Early in the pandemic, cases were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 46,183, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 369 compared with 503 and Broward's increase was 180 vs. 191. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 20 in Martin, 41 in St. Lucie, 28 in Indian River, 16 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,242,163, which is 24.4 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, which recently surpassed Florida.
The overall Florida positive rate decreased to 13.33 percent from 13.35 the day before.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 4.03 from 5.40, which is among three days over two weeks over 5 percent, including a two-week high 5.50 four days ago and a low of 3.60 on Sept. 17. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate has been under 3 percent for three days in a row, 2.99 then 2.90, 2.98, with a two-week high of 4.93 three days ago, the first time it was over 4 percent in two weeks, with a two-week low of 2.34 on Sept. 13.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate dropped to 4.04 percent from 5.97, the first time after nine days under 5 percent, including a two-week low of 2.41 on Sept. 12 with a two-week high of 7.13 on Sept. 14. Martin's rate was 4.60 percent after 7.49, a two-week low of 1.59 on Sept. 15 and a high of 9.86 seven days ago. Indian River's rate was a two-week high of 6.56 percent after 5.97 and a two-week low of 2.23 on Sept. 13, which was among three days near 3 percent and below. Okeechobee's rate was 14.04 on 91 tests after 22.08 on 60 tests, a two-week high of 34.33 percent on 44 tests four days ago and a low of 4.35 on 44 days two days ago.
Palm Beach County has 46,183 cases out of 364,745 total tested for 12.66 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 169,144 positive cases out of 909,020 tested for 18.61 percent, and Broward is second with 76,700 cases and 562,826 tested for 13.63percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,880 of 35,266 for 13.84 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 7,993 out of 61,156 for 13.07 percent, Indian River with 3,197 of 35,655 for 8.97 percent and Okeechobee 1,537 of 11,031 for 13.93 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate increased to 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.9 percent in the United States and 3.0 percent worldwide, which passed 998,000 deaths and passed 33.0 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.9 percent, compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 percent in Martin, 3.7 percent in Indian River and 1.7 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 653 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 632 per million. New York, which represents 16.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,707 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 128.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including the newly reported death of a 12-year-girl from Duval, as well as a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't have any additions. The class did not rise.
Ninety-four people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which went up by 3.
A total of 4,487 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 18 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 11,805 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 54, and 276 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 29,223, an increase of 167 with 250 in the hospital at one time, with 1 more.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 497,192 of the 690,387 residents' cases. In that group, 961 have died, with an increase of 9, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 587,019 cases. A total of 2,498 have died, an increase of 24, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 11,345, with an increase of 35. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 17 to 7,867 followed by Boca Raton at 6,699 up from 6,665. Boynton Beach at 4,068 from 4,059 and Delray Beach at 3,138 vs. 3,121. A total of 1,101 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,727, an increase of 21, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,787, up 14, and Stuart with 2,280, which increased by 10.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 411 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 43,469 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 42,374 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,629 in Palm Beach County, with an increase of 14 compared with 12 the day before; 390 in Martin, which didn't change; St. Lucie at 655 with an increase of 2, Indian River stayed at 296 and Okeechobee from 169 to 172.
Long-term care
Forty-one percent of the deaths, 5,713 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 585 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 795 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 40 and Palm Beach County didn't change.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 204,446, a gain of 696, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers reported an increase of 737 to 209,177.
Cases reached 7,072,897 with an increase of 40,185. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Saturday in the U.S., there were 712 more deaths and 44,186 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,164 at 2.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,125 with 2 reported after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 5, No. 6 Massachusetts 18, No. 7 Illinois 25, No. 8 Pennsylvania 20, No. 9 Michigan 17, No. 10 Georgia 40.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 35 deaths, as well as an additional 459 cases. No. 24 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.9 percent of the 5,306 additional deaths Saturday and 21.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,224 at 3.9 percent.
Last Saturday's death increase was 5,201.
Cases increased by 294,650, according to Worldometers.info. The record is 322,648 on Sept. 18.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 732 deaths to rise to 141,441. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 25,536 cases at 4,718,115 in third place.
India reported 85,362 cases after a world-record 97,894 one week ago to rise to 5,903,932, which is second in world behind U.S. Also, India recorded a world-high 1,089 deaths, after a national-record 1,299 last week, to rise to 93,379 and in third place.
Mexico announced 399 more deaths late Saturday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 76,243 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 34 additional deaths for 41,971 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 6,042 cases, one day after a record 6,874. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 17 deaths. No. 8 France announced 39 deaths, as well as 14,412 cases, two days after a record 16,096. Spain reported no data and is in ninth place in deaths, just 468 behind France.
No. 7 Peru announced 105 deaths and is 442 ahead of France. No. 10 Iran reported 172 deaths.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,143,571, including an additional 7,523, the most since 7,600 on June 22. The nation gained 169 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 20 Canada reported 8 deaths for a total of 9,263 and 1,215 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data is at 5,880. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 270, as well as 82 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 32nd behind Romania and Saudi Arabia, and added 14 cases Sunday.
Scripps Only Content 2020