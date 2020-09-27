State passes 700,000 cases with rise of 1,882; new deaths down to 10

Florida passed 700,000 coronavirus cases, but reported 900 fewer infections than the day before, 1,882, and newly reported deaths diminished to 10, including none in South Florida. Also, the state's first-time daily positivity rate remains at 4 percent and Palm Beach County at 3 percent, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Weekend data are traditionally lower over the weekend with 9 deaths reported last Sunday and 21 on Monday. On Sunday, deaths rose by 107, the fourth day in a row of triple digits.
Cases passed 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23, and 500,000 on Aug. 5.
The state's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 4.08 after 4.13 the day before, a two-week low of 3.85 Sept. 13 with every day over 14 days under 6 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from from 3.22 to 3.02 percent one day earlier and 2.89 two days before, the lowest since May 18, to 3.20. The high of 6.80 five days ago was the only time it was above 5 percent over 14 days.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests decreased to 5.34 on 49,545 tests reported by labs to the state Saturday from 5.47 on 72,903. The two-week low was 5.16 percent on Sept. 13 and the high was 7.54 five days ago. The record test total was 142,964 July 11. In Palm Beach County there were only 98 positive tests reported to the state on 3,246 total tested.
For the past four days new deaths have declined with 202 reported Wednesday, then 177 Thursday and 120 Friday.
The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 205 days, the death toll has climbed to 14,032 among residents, with an average of 68 per day, and 14,202 including 170 nonresidents, which went up by 2.
It took nine days for the toll to pass from 13,000 to 14,00. It was eight days to pass 12,000 on Sept.9.
It took 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than two months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County remained at 1,342, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after 5 the day before. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie stayed at 275, Martin at 142, Indian River at 116. Okeechobee has reported 26 deaths with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With none of the 10 in South Florida, the total of 6,511 is 46.4 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases in Florida are much lower than three months ago.
On Saturday, they rose by 2,795, Friday's was 2,847, Thursday's 2,541, Wednesday's was 2,590, Tuesday's 2,470 and Monday cases by 1,685, which was the lowest since 1,371 on June 10. Then, on June 15 they hit 1,758. Last Saturday rise was 2,521, one day after 3,573, the last time they were more than 3,000.
The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 100 after 160 the day before and matched the low of 100 two weeks ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 64 compared with 240 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,108 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 29 less than the day before.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 121 deaths Saturday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 15,485. California reported a U.S.-high 134 new deaths and is in third place overall with 15,532, just 47 ahead of Texas.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 101 on Aug. 28.
In a state report Sunday, 109 deaths were added from the last day's report and 2 removed after determining they weren't related to COVID-19.
Deaths rose by 736 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 105) for 5.2 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 65 for 5.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.6 percent with the world at 3.9 percent.
Miami-Dade remained 3,231, which is 176 more in one week. Broward is at 1,379 with a rise of 59 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 12 deaths in one week compared with Martin by 10, Indian River by 6 and Okeechobee by 3.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 23 states, including Iowa's 1,312 after adding 4 Saturday.
The top seven counties in most deaths didn't change with Pinellas at 744 deaths in fourth place, Hillsborough at 628 in fifth place, Polk at 529 in sixth and Lee with 465 in seventh.
On Saturday, the state identified 5 deaths in Palm Beach County: 4 women (63, 64, 75, 85) and a 92-year-old man. Indian River's newly reported death was an 86-year-man and Okeechobee's was a 64-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 700,564, third in the nation. The average over 210 days is 3,336 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 16,810, which averages 2,401 per day, at 2.5 percent.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 798,237 with the addition of a U.S.-high 4,197 Saturday. Texas had 3,283 and is second overall with 733,438. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 454,760 with 1,005 more, the first time there were four digits since June 6 with 1,108.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199. Early in the pandemic, cases were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 46,283, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 282 compared with 369 and Broward's increase was 154 vs. 180. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 10 in Martin, 7 in St. Lucie, 22 in Indian River, 17 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,260,602, which is 24.5 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, which recently surpassed Florida.
The overall Florida positive rate decreased to 13.32 percent from 13.33 the day before.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate increased to 4.26 percent from 4.26 one day ago, a two-week high 5.50 four days ago and a low of 3.60 on Sept. 17. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 3.60 after four days in a row under 3 percent, including 2.92 msot recently, a two-week low of 2.34 on Sept. 13 and a high of 4.93 four days ago, the first time it was over 4 percent in two weeks.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate dropped to a two-week low of 2.48 percent one day after 3.84 and two-week high of 7.13 on Sept. 14. Martin's rate was 2.05 percent after 4.60, a two-week low of 1.59 on Sept. 15 and a high of 9.86 on Sept. 18. Indian River's rate was a two-week high of 7.21 percent after 6.56 and a two-week low of 2.23 on Sept. 13, which was among three days near 3 percent and below. Okeechobee's rate was 18.67 on 74 tests after 14.04 on 98 tests, a two-week high of 34.33 percent on 44 tests five days ago and a low of 4.35 on 44 days three days ago.
Palm Beach County has 46,283 cases out of 365,973total tested for 12.65 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 169,360 positive cases out of 911,360 tested for 18.59 percent, and Broward is second with 76,854 cases and 564,572 tested for 13.61 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,890 of 35,387 for 13.82 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 8,000 out of 61,385 for 13.03 percent, Indian River with 3,219 of 35,854 for 8.98 percent and Okeechobee 1,554 of 11,089 for 14.01 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate increased to 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.9 percent in the United States and 3.0 percent worldwide, which passed 998,000 deaths and passed 33.0 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.9 percent, compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.7 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 653 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 632 per million. New York, which represents 16.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,707 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 128.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including the newly reported death of a 12-year-girl from Duval on Saturday, as well as a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't have any additions.
Ninety-four people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which didn't change.
A total of 4,491 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 4 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 11,840 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 35, and 276 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 29,350, an increase of 127 with 251 in the hospital at one time, with 1 more.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 497,192 of the 690,387 residents' cases in data through Saturday. In that group, 961 have died, with an increase of 9, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 587,019 cases. A total of 2,498 have died, an increase of 24, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
Through Saturday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 11,345, with an increase of 35. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 17 to 7,867 followed by Boca Raton at 6,699 up from 6,665. Boynton Beach at 4,068 from 4,059 and Delray Beach at 3,138 vs. 3,121. A total of 1,101 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,727, an increase of 21, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,787, up 14, and Stuart with 2,280, which increased by 10.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 411 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 43,533 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 42,453 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,630 in Palm Beach County, with an increase of 1 compared with 14 the day before; 391 in Martin, which went up by 1; St. Lucie at 658 with an increase of 3, Indian River rose by 1 to 297 and Okeechobee staye at 172.
Long-term care
Forty-one percent of the deaths, 5,720 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 585 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 795 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 7 and Palm Beach County didn't change.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 204,446, a gain of 696, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers reported an increase of 737 to 209,177.
Cases reached 7,072,897 with an increase of 40,185. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Saturday in the U.S., there were 712 more deaths and 44,186 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,164 at 2.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,125 with 2 reported after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 5, No. 6 Massachusetts 18, No. 7 Illinois 25, No. 8 Pennsylvania 20, No. 9 Michigan 17, No. 10 Georgia 40.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 35 deaths, as well as an additional 459 cases. No. 24 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.9 percent of the 5,306 additional deaths Saturday and 21.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 37,224 at 3.9 percent.
Last Saturday's death increase was 5,201.
Cases increased by 294,650, according to Worldometers.info. The record is 322,648 on Sept. 18.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 732 deaths to rise to 141,441. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 25,536 cases at 4,718,115 in third place.
India reported 85,362 cases after a world-record 97,894 one week ago to rise to 5,903,932, which is second in world behind U.S. Also, India recorded a world-high 1,089 deaths, after a national-record 1,299 last week, to rise to 93,379 and in third place.
Mexico announced 399 more deaths late Saturday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 76,243 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 34 additional deaths for 41,971 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 6,042 cases, one day after a record 6,874. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 17 deaths. No. 8 France announced 39 deaths, as well as 14,412 cases, two days after a record 16,096. Spain reported no data and is in ninth place in deaths, just 468 behind France.
No. 7 Peru announced 105 deaths and is 442 ahead of France. No. 10 Iran reported 172 deaths.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,143,571, including an additional 7,523, the most since 7,600 on June 22. The nation gained 169 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 20 Canada reported 8 deaths for a total of 9,263 and 1,215 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data is at 5,880. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 270, as well as 82 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 32nd behind Romania and Saudi Arabia, and added 14 cases Sunday.
