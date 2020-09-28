Bars and more open as Phase Three begins in Florida

Palm Beach County residents and business owners are welcoming the changes that come with Phase Three of Florida's reopening plan.
"This is a step in the right direction," Palm Beach County resident Jessica Thompson said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the move to Phase Three on Friday, allowing for all businesses to open at a minimum of 50% capacity.
DeSantis' order eliminated capacity limitations for all businesses.
He said local governments can choose to decide to limit capacity between 50-100%.
"I think it's about time, because I see everyone out enjoying themselves," Thompson said. "It's about time for everyone to start socializing again."
"For business owners, this is great news," Isaac Ucak, general manager of Nico's Pizza in downtown West Palm Beach, said.
Restaurants in Palm Beach County will remain at 50%, along with bars, nightclubs, comedy clubs and several other businesses.
Ucak said because a lot of businesses are now back open, he's noticed more customers in his restaurant.
"Starting from last night, it was all packed," Ucak said Sunday.
Ucak and Thompson both said the county needs to continue following guidelines so that progress can continue to be made.
"Everybody has their masks on," Thompson said. "As long as they're being safe about it, they're still keeping the type of distance that they can keep and I think everyone will be OK."
