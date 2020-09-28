Boynton Beach woman offering help for those living with ADHD

Brooke Schnittman’s work days take a lot of organizing.
She is the CEO and Founder of “Coaching with Brooke.”
It’s a company geared toward helping those living with ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, to better function.
According to the Mayo Clinic ADHD is very common.
More than 3 million cases are diagnosed each year, many of them in South Florida.
For Schnittman it’s a great place to help coach people live more functionally.
“Because there are so many children and individuals with ADHD especially in South Florida who need help, I’ve created with a lot of my close friends and colleagues the ADHD EdCamp,” she says.
The first of several free events was made with people like Damaris Kosick in mind. She has three kids and two have been formally diagnosed with ADHD.
“It was a place where you can find multiple people to ask those questions without having to make a zillion phone calls,” says Kosick.
The panel of experts encourage participants to ask common questions like:
- Does it go away?
- How long does it take to help?
- Where can I get support?
- "And my kid is not dumb, so why is he acting this way?" explains Schnittman.
She says for her, it’s important for people at the camps to feel supported, “to be in a community of other parents adults students who want to feel like they’re a part of something.”
It’s a community she’s a part of, having been diagnosed with ADHD herself as an adult.
“Oh my God, it’s amazing, it’s super amazing,” says Schnittman, “I just got diagnosed at 35 and if had known everything I know now and I identified with the symptoms and the community there’d be a lot less shame in the beginning at least.”
She hopes to continue spreading shame-free zones for those who need it with a goal of empowering 10 thousand lives over the next five years through coaching and yearly ADHD EdCamp events.
Past Camp participants like Kosick say, “When you have a lot of people in a room they kind of share the same sentiments and the same experiences it makes you feel like it’s not a strange diagnosis.”
So, why does Schnittman do it?
“Just to help people feel heard supported and to collaborate with experts for no money,” says Schnittman.
The next virtual ADHD EdCamp is scheduled for October 3rd, the event is free. For more information on how to register go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adhd-edcamp-2020-home-tickets-112675381098
