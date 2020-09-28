Four-month lows: State reports 5 newly reported deaths, 738 cases

Florida reported 5 additional coronavirus deaths and 738 cases, statistics that are the lowest in nearly four months. Also, Palm Beach County’s first-time daily positivity rate sunk to 2.06 percent but as testing data severely decreased in one day to just under 21,000, the Department of Health announced Monday.
The deaths included 1 each in Palm Beach County, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Broward with Miami-Dade reporting a decrease of 3.
Weekend data are traditionally lower with 10 deaths reported Sunday as well as 9 last Sunday and 21 on Monday.
Monday's death total tied for the lowest of 5 on May 31. And the cases are the fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
These figures are significant lower than the record of 276 deaths on Aug. 11 and 15,300 cases on July 5, with the latter the highest figure ever in the United States.
The state's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 4.23 percent after a two-week low of 4.05 the day before and a high of 5.84 on Sept. 21, just two days over 14 days more than 5 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decreased the lowest in several months, 2.06 after 2.99 the day before and 2.91 three days ago, at the time the lowest since May 18. The high of 6.80 six days ago was the only time it was above 5 percent over 14 days.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests rose slightly to 5.34 on 20,991 tests reported by labs to the state Saturday, among the lowest in several months from 5.33 on 49,543. The two-week low was 5.33 percent on Sept. 17 and the high was 7.54 six days ago. The record test total was 142,964 July 11. In Palm Beach County there were only 28 positive tests reported to the state on 1,362 total tested.
Florida's total of 701,302 cases is 10 percent of the total infection in the U.S. though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23, with 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 100,000 on June 22 and 50,000 on May 23.
For the past five days new deaths have declined with 202 reported Wednesday, 177 Thursday, 120 Friday and 107 Saturday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 206 days, the death toll has climbed to 14,037 among residents, with an average of 68 per day, and 14,205 including 170 nonresidents, which didn't change.
It took nine days for the toll to pass from 13,000 to 14,00. It was eight days to pass 12,000 on Sept.9.
It took 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than two months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased 1,343, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after none the day before. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie is at 276, Martin at 142 and Indian River at 116. Okeechobee has 27 deaths with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 1 death in South Florida, the total of 6,512 is 46.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases in Florida are much lower than three months ago.
On Sunday they were 1,882, Saturday's was 2,795, Friday's 2,847, Thursday's 2,541, Wednesday's was 2,590, Tuesday's 2,470 and Monday cases by 1,685, which at the time was the lowest since 1,371 on June 10. Then, on June 15 they hit 1,758. The last time there were more than 3,000 cases was 3,573 one week ago Saturday.
The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 27 after 100 the day before and matched two weeks ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 43 compared with 64 the day before. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,103 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 5 less than the day before.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 35 deaths Sunday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 15,522. California reported a U.S.-high 55 new deaths and is in third place overall with 15,587, just 65 ahead of Texas.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 83 on Aug. 29.
In a state report Monday, 10 deaths were added from the last day's report and 5 removed after determining they weren't related to COVID-19.
Deaths rose by 720 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 103) for 5.4 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 66 for 5.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.6 percent with the world at 3.8 percent.
Miami-Dade decreased to 3,228 with 173 more in one week. Broward is at 1,380 with a rise of 58 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 11 deaths in one week compared with Martin by 10, Indian River by 6 and Okeechobee by 4.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 23 states, including Iowa's 1,315 after adding 3 Sunday.
Pinellas remained at 744 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough at 628 in fifth place. Polk decreased by 1 to 528 in sixth and Lee wet up by 2 to 467 in seventh.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 701,302, third in the nation. The average over 211 days is 3,324 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 15,863, which averages 2,266 per day, at 2.3 percent.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 802,308 with the addition of a U.S.-high 4,071 Sunday. Texas had 1,292 and is second overall with 735,1328. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 455,626 with an additional 866 one day after 1,005 more, the first time there were four digits since June 6 with 1,108.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is46,310, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 40 compared with 282 and Broward's increase was 20 vs. 154. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 4 in Martin, 9 in St. Lucie, 6 in Indian River, 2 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,268,827, which is 24.5 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, which recently surpassed Florida.
The overall Florida positive rate decreased to 13.31 percent from 13.32 the day before.
