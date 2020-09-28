Man caught on camera punching, slapping dog in Boynton

Police are investigating a video that shows a man punching a dog with his fist in Boynton Beach.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the "deeply concerning" incident, which was posted Sunday on Facebook, occurred at Intracoastal Park.
The video shows a man walking a dog on a leash, then suddenly punching it with his fist two times and slapping the animal.
Slater said an animal cruelty investigator later interviewed the man in the 28-second video and took custody of the dog.
Authorities have not released the man's name, and no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.
The 2-year-old female pit bull-Lab mix will remain in the custody of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.
"I will do my absolute best to pursue justice for this innocent animal," said Boynton Beach animal cruelty investigator Liz Roehrich. "We will always investigate acts of animal abuse and neglect in the city."
Police will also perform a welfare check at the man's home to ensure the safety of his other animals, according to Slater.
Effective last year, animal cruelty is now a felony nationwide.
