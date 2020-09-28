Multiple organizations 'March for $15' in West Palm Beach

Multiple organizations including Palm Beach Indivisibles and Florida Poor People's Campaign hosted a "March for $15" event at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
Their goal is to raise the minimum wage, which sits currently at $8.50 an hour, to $15 an hour overtime.
"There’s 47 million people in the state of Florida that are either low income or in poverty. And so what we really need to do is make sure that poor and low income working people can afford to support their families in the state," said Phyllis Klarmann with Florida Poor People's Campaign.
If passed, the minimum wage would first increase to $10 by 2021 and would increase by $1 each year until 2026 when the wage would reach $15.
