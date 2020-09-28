SpaceX rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center scrubbed

Just 30 seconds before liftoff, SpaceX scrubbed a Falcon 9 rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday morning.
The launch was scheduled for 10:22 a.m., however, because of overcast skies and unstable weather, SpaceX decided to scrub the launch at the last second.
This the third time over the last week that a launch for this mission has been scrubbed.
A new target launch date hasn't been announced yet.
SpaceX said the Falcon 9 rocket will send 60 Starlink communication satellites into orbit.
Upon success of this mission, SpaceX will have close to 800 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit.
The ultimate goal is to have tens of thousands of Starlinks providing internet connection to those living in rural, underserved communities around the world, and to also help fund CEO Elon Musk's dream of sending humans to live on Mars.
