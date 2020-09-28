St. Lucie County schools extends summer feeding program

St. Lucie Public Schools is extending its summer feeding program to ensure students don’t go hungry.
Starting Sept. 29, free grab and go meals will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays for all children 18 years old and younger.
The meals will be served at the following schools:
- Frances K. Sweet: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Village Green Elementary: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Weatherbee Elementary: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southport Middle School: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- St. Lucie West K8 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
