Stuart police launches R.A.V.E. program to combat scams that target seniors

In an effort to protect seniors from falling victim to popular scams, Stuart Police are announcing the kickoff of their R.A.V.E. Program (Retailers Against the Victimization of the Elderly).
Scammers often con seniors into purchasing gift cards to pay a tax debt, electric bill, or even to clear an arrest warrant that does not exist.
When purchased, the scammer requires the victim to give the information on the card making the funds virtually untraceable.
The R.A.V.E. Program targets retailers who sell the type of gift cards used in these scams as payment.
Under the program, members of the Stuart Police Department Community Relations Unit will offer free training sessions and materials to employees assisting them to be on the lookout for the tell-tale signs that a senior customer may be getting scammed.
If you are a business owner and would like to take steps to become a member of the R.A.V.E. community, contact Sergeant Brian Bossio at 772-288-5339 or by email at bbossio@ci.stuart.fl.us.
