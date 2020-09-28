U.S. mail truck trailer nearly split in half on I-95 southbound

A U.S. Postal Service truck trailer nearly split in half on I-95 southbound in Lake Worth.
The crash happened Monday morning near the 10th Ave exit.
The Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service, sent an inspector to investigate.
"We secured the mail which was destined to the Miami International Service Center. No damage to mail. It was three large containers not a full load," said a representative for the U.S. Postal Service.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
