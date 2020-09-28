Weston teen accused of making school shooting threat

A 15-year-old boy is accused of posting a social media video in which he threatened to commit a school shooting in Broward County.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said the Weston teenager was taken into custody Sunday, less than 24 hours after the FBI received a tip about the video threat.
Codd said the boy, who is a student at a private school in Broward County, admitted to making the video and said he intended it as a joke.
He faces a felony charge of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
