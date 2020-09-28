Will Supreme Court nomination impact voters in Florida?

Both Republicans and Democrats in South Florida say the open seat on the nation's highest court is driving up registration and interest in the upcoming presidential election.
No matter the party, it is galvanizing voters.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
"It's energized me big. I haven’t slept since Saturday at 5 p.m.," said Republican Willy Guardiola.
"Everybody is politically aware," said Rolando Chang Barrero of the Hispanic Democrats of Palm Beach County.
The debate over the Supreme Court has brought more intensity to the presidential election following the death of liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and now a fast nomination of conservative Amy Coney Barrett.
Barrero said he saw the impact this weekend with his neighbor.
"She is an elderly person, and because of the Supreme Court, she asked me to help her get registered," Barrero said.
For Hispanic Democrats, he said the concern with the Supreme Court is all about health care.
"They are almost all with Obamacare and the threat of losing it, the Affordable Care Act, and the threat of losing through the Supreme Court and machinations by Trump is important to them," Barrero said.
On the other hand, Republicans are seeing a gain on a different issue.
"For me, the pro-life movement is the biggest thing," said Guardiola.
Guardiola is an avid Trump supporter and advocate for the anti-abortion movement in South Florida.
"It's going to be huge, especially for the pro-life voters: the Catholic voters, the Evangelicals and Christians. I truly believe it's going to really tip the scales for Trump," Guardiola said.
As of Monday, there are 36 days until the election. The Senate hearing for Coney Barrett could start as soon as 14 days from now.
However, already hundreds of thousands of people in Florida already have their ballots in hand and can vote by mail.
